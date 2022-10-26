Norman “Lynn” Parker

Lynn is from Port Arthur, Texas. He was a pastor for 40 years and began the preparation for his ministry at Louisiana College where he majored in sociology with a minor in psychology. He is a graduate of Southwestern Seminary in Fort Worth. He has served as a senior pastor for Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church, Buffalo, TX; Daingerfield United Methodist Church, Daingerfield, TX; First United Methodist Church, Athens, TX; and Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, Dallas, TX as Director of Congregational Care Ministries. He also served as a teacher for the Bungalow Class at FUMC Denton after retiring.
During his tenure as a pastor, he wrote organizational guidelines and procedures for various classes and organizations within the church. Christian education has been a vital part of his ministry and he maintains a firm belief that the members of the church must be equipped with biblical knowledge and continuous spiritual development. Sunday school and small group studies have been a major part of his ministry. He has written a manual for Administrating the Sunday School in the local church. Lynn served as dean of the Tri-District Leadership School for Texarkana, Longview, and Tyler districts. He assisted in establishing the Northeast Texas Regional Christian Education Workshop hosted by FUMC Athens where he served as senior pastor. Lynn also served as a Mentoring Pastor for Perkins Seminary.
Community involvement has been a major interest throughout his ministry. He assisted in organizing the Anderson County Literacy Council and the Anderson County Sheltered Workshop for the mentally challenged. He served as president of Anderson County Sheltered Workshop for four years. It has been very meaningful to him to have served in various civic organizations, such as the American Cancer Society and other service groups. He has been a member of Rotary International for a number of years and received a Paul Harris Fellow service award in 1986.
He would have been married 64 years on December 23 to his loving wife, Mary.
He is survived by, his wife, Mary Parker, two sons, Brian Parker. Norman Parker and wife Patty, brother Ken Parker and wife Kay, grandchildren, Hannah Kane and her husband Dalton. Molly Goodman and her husband Jarryd. Jordan Parker, great granddaughter Margot Kane.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother Walter and Verdian Parker.
Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Denton or Liberty Christian School of Argyle, TX.