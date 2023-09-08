Nona Diane Fincher Mathis Reynolds of Nocona, Texas, died at the age of 76 years. Nona was born in Ennis, Texas. She loved square dancing, crafting (from cross stitching to quilting), working puzzles, camping and traveling. She also was an avid reader of fiction, loved old time movies, loved cooking (especially for her family), and spending time with her family who meant the world to her. She graduated from Bryan Adams High School in Dallas, TX. In addition to being a loving and devoted wife and mother, she worked at Radiology Associates in Bartlesville, OK and retired as an Administrative Assistant at the University of North Texas in Denton, TX.
She is survived by her husband Mike Reynolds; her former husband Steve Mathis; Daughter Kim Mathis; Son Mike Mathis and wife Cindy and Grandchildren Joel Kunze, Jordyn Norton and Husband Dustin and her first Great Grandchild expected in 2024; Daughter Alison White and Grandchildren Nyssa Maharg, Gage Reynolds, Zach and Tyler White; Daughter Becky Johnson and Husband Jacob; Daughter Tori and Wife Rachel Reynolds and Grandchild Willow Reynolds; Son Morgan Smith and Grandchild Carter Smith; Sisters in Love Tami Green Fincher, Nadine Mathis Basha and Diane Mathis Tucker; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and especially the fur babies.
She is proceeded in death by Father Edward Louis Fincher, Mother Sarah Catherine Fincher, Sister Donna Kay Fincher Stephens and Husband Curry Stephens, and Brother Steve Fincher.
The family would like to thank all the Doctors, Nurses, Therapists, Care Providers and Friends who dedicated so many hours taking care of our dear Nona.
In lieu of flowers and plants, please consider a donation to Nona’s most beloved foundations St. Jude’s and the Leukemia Society to help find a cure so other children and adults don’t have to suffer like she did.