Nita Raye Lasater, 86, of Denton went home to be with her Savior on July 15, 2023, in Denton. She was born in Pilot Point, Texas, on March 18, 1937, to Alton and Louise Parker.
She lived most of her life in Denton where she was a member of Christian Women’s Club for many years and was a long time member of Southmont Baptist Church. Nita Raye, as she was known by her family, worked for the Denton County District Clerk’s Office, the Texas Genetic Screening and Counseling Center, and the Financial Aid Department at UNT. She was also a stay-at-home mom for many years. After retiring from her job at UNT, she kept her beloved granddaughter, Shelby, and worked for several years at the Children’s Day Out program at Southmont Baptist Church. Her first marriage was to Gene Meridith and together they had two children. Her second marriage was to Wayne Lasater of Denton. They were married for thirty years and they had three children together. Nita was kind to everyone she met. She loved caring for children and loved being “Nana” to her two grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Lara Isbell of Denton; son, Joel Lasater; sister, Doris Shepherd of California; brother, Joe Parker of California; and granddaughter, Shelby Louise McNeel and her husband Logan.
She was preceded in death by her father and beloved mother; son, Jimmy Meridith; infant sons, Stevie Meridith and Jeffery Lasater; her sister, Tommye Lynch; and grandson, Parker Meridith.
A graveside service was held for family and friends on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, Texas with Dr. Larry Reynolds officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the building fund of First Baptist Church Palestine where Logan is on staff and Shelby serves.