Nicholas Donald Manry Sr passed away in Denton TX on Thursday March 2, 2023. He was born in Redwood City, CA to Debra Walton & Richard Manry on August 17, 1980. Nick enjoyed all things in life! Nick was an avid, loud and proud, 49ers fan he made sure everywhere he went the world knew, his 49ers were the best team around. Nick touched the hearts of many with his infectious smile, explosive personality and caring soul. He was always a hardworking man who devoted his life to his wife, children and grandchildren…and 49er football! He was a man of many many names.. husband, dad, grandpa, son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, coach and friend.
Nick married his wife Amy on Feb 24, 2002. They shared 22 years married and over 23 beautiful years together. Not everyone can find true love at 19, but they most certainly did. They had 3 beautiful children, Christian, Nicholas Jr & Amya. Nick loved more than anything raising his children and being present for everything they participated in! He was coach Nick for many years with DBBI teaching his sons the beautiful game of baseball. Nick loved spending time teaching Amya volleyball and singing along with her while she practiced for choir as she grew. The mutual shared love of music for him and his children created many moments and memories for them all. He was a very proud Pop Pop to his 3 grandsons Nixten, Nicholas III & Knox. Nick loved his family, always making sure to call his mom, brother, nieces/nephews and cousins daily. He was also an avid video gamer, and if you didn’t find him watching football or with his kids, he was online playing video games with them all!
Nick is preceded in death by his dad Richard Manry, grandparents Mona & Gene Lollar, Grandpa L.D. Manry, Grandpa Lester Walton & Great grandparents Ben & Dorothy Oetter.
Nick is survived, missed and loved by his wife Amy, Son Christian Salas & partner Maggie Robertson, Son Nicholas Manry Jr and wife Ashley Manry, Daughter Amya, 3 grandsons Nixten, Nicholas III & Knox. Mother Debbie Kenney & stepdad Kevin Kenney, brother Shane Manry, Stepbrother Jeremie Kenney & Wife Stacey Kenney, stepsister Faith Kenney, 14 Nieces and nephews, 2 great nephews many aunts, uncles, cousins and an abundance of friends and extended family members.