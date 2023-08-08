Nellie Cortez passed away August 3, 2023. She was born on July 29, 1931 to Carlotta and Juan Cortez. She married Joe Arispe in Winters, Texas and together they had five children.
Her love and passion were her family and friends. Nellie was a devoted mother to her children, and raised them with a loving heart. She was a wonderful mother.
Nellie had a compassion for those in need of help, and always opened her home to friends and family that had no one else to turn to. She loved music of any genre and loved to go dancing with her friends every Saturday night until Parkinson’s took over.
In the late 80’s Nellie attended Jessie’s Beauty College in Denton, Texas and upon graduation she became a licensed manicurist. In early 1990 Nellie opened the first Nail Salon in Denton. Nellie had many successful years as a manicurist and business owner. Nellie blazed the trail for many future manicurists that looked up to her for guidance and advice.
Nellie is preceded in death by her two sons, Jose Arispe and Danny Arispe, and granddaughter, Vanessa Pyatt.
She is survived by three daughters, Carmen Whitaker (Danny) of Sanger, Mali Arispe of Sherman, and Sarah Jones (Rick) of Boerne. Grandchildren Joe Arispe, Adrianna Moore, Stephanie Payne, Natalie Arispe, James and Beau Childs, Alan Altom, Tyler Whitaker, Austin Jones, and Brooxie Rafie. She had many precious great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
The family would like to thank those who loved Nellie, and cared for her during her illness. Her granddaughter Natalie Arispe cared for her for 14 years. Our hearts are filled with respect and appreciation for Natalie. Wanda Lynch devoted years of care and love for Nellie. Wanda and her sister Susan Bishop were a gift of delight in Nellie’s life. Rosa and Salvando, thank you for all the help and love that you gave Nellie. Her dear and sweet sister Dora and husband Alex Sanchez, thank you for the time and love you gave her, and for always being there for her.
There will be a visitation and services at DeBerry Funeral Directors on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM