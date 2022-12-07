Nelda Benson Jones

It is with great sadness to announce Nelda’s passing from this earth at her residence on December 5, 2022 with her family present. Her family is comforted knowing that she is now without pain and resting in the arms of Jesus. Nelda has known her Savior since childhood. If you knew Nelda, you would want to say, “I want to grow up to be just like Nelda”.
Nelda was born on March 4, 1932 at Aubrey, Texas to Johnny and Leila Benson. She was the youngest in the family with five brothers. She married Edwin Worth Jones September 30, 1950 in Aubrey, TX. Together they raised 3 loving children, Gary (Tina) Jones, Marcella (Judd) Ettinger, and Thomas (Celia) Jones.
To say Nelda loved and was proud of each of her 7 grandchildren is certainly an understatement, Ryan (Kevin) Niemy, Justin Stowers, Edwin (Courtney) Jones, Brandi (Jonah) Kraus, Bryan (Brittani) Jones, Jenna Ettinger and Matthew (Jessica) Terrill. She was blessed with 11 great grandchildren, and displayed their pictures above her bed with each being held by angels. Nelda loved her numerous nieces and nephews spoke of them often.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 57 years and her 5 older brothers. Clyde Benson, Jessie (JW) Benson, Henry (Chief) Benson, George (Bit) Benson and James (Tubby) Benson.
Nelda set the example for her family her entire life as the most loving, caring and forgiving person. In return, she was loved and respected by all who were fortunate enough to have known her.
The family would like to express special thanks to her longtime caregiver and friend Lesley Vasquez, who Nelda considered family. The family would also like to thank Ashley Scheer with Sovereign Hospice for the care and comfort provided.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 10:00 am at Belew Cemetery, Aubrey, Texas. A come and go visitation for all her family and friends will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust Street, Denton, Texas.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests memorial contributions be made in Nelda’s name to Belew Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 398, Aubrey, TX 76227 or the charity of your choice.