Nedra Christine Mitchell

Nedra C. Mitchell, 89, of Denton, Texas, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023.
Nedra was born to Melba Parr and Charles Eaton on November 22, 1933 in Little Rock, Arkansas. She grew up in Memphis, Tennessee after her mother later remarried Robert Ramey. She attended Memphis State University and studied piano at the Memphis College of Music.
In 1953 while attending MSU, Nedra met and married Gerald Mitchell, her husband of 64 years. They had three children, Gerald Mitchell, Jr., Christia Mitchell and Andrew Mitchell. Their love was one for the ages and an inspiration to all who knew them.
While a young family, Nedra and Gerald were stationed by the Air Force in Villatobas, Spain for three years, where she taught Spanish to airmen. It is here that she began her lifelong love of travel, using her time overseas to travel all over Europe. Through the years she traveled extensively with her family.
They eventually moved to Denton, Texas, where they lived for over 50 years. Nedra was an active member of the community. She was a Charter member of The Arts Guild, a frequent donor and patron of the Denton Community Theater and served on the President’s Council of the Denton Benefit League.
Nedra was very politically active, serving as President of the Denton Republican Women Organization. She was on the Denton County Republican Executive Committee for three decades and also served as a delegate of both county and state conventions.
A born entrepreneur, Nedra started a real estate business with Gerald in 1969, which grew to include multiple apartment complexes and commercial property. With her unmatched business sense, she was always the first person her family would call for advice.
The friendships she made were very dear to her. She played bridge with her friends biweekly and enjoyed many years of social events with the American Airlines Club pilots and their wives. She took many trips and had many adventures with her friends, whom she loved like family.
Nedra was a selfless caretaker for her family. She’d often invite her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren over for a delicious home-cooked meal, and with her fun games and traditions, made every holiday magical and memorable for old and young alike. Nedra was gracious, warm, benevolent, charismatic and wise. She always made everyone feel welcome, gave sage advice, had no shortage of wonderful stories and made every event more fun. To know her was to love her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Mitchell, her daughter, Christia Mitchell, her parents, Melba and Robert Ramey and her granddaughter Miranda Mitchell. She is survived by her sons, Andrew and Gerald Jr. and her sister Enrica Ramey.
Surviving family also includes grandchildren Andrea and Chris Burgess, Enrica (Kate) Binion, Helen (Betsy) Strain and husband Brandon, Mitchell Mitchell, Alexandria Peterson and Jennifer Mantle. Her great grandchildren were her pride and joy and include: Victoria Olson, Ian, Zach and Sophia Lepkoske, Brittany, Brandon and Bryce Mantle, Christia and Emilia Binion, Katherine Peterson and Robert and Deborah Strain.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 11 at 10am in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors. The Celebration of Life Service will follow in the DeBerry Funeral Chapel at 11am. Internment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, Texas following the service.
In honor of Nedra’s favorite color, attendants are encouraged to wear blue.
