Nancy Newman, a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on March 28, 2023, at the age of 85. She was born on September 22, 1937, in Ennis, Texas, to the late Kendall and Eloise Newman.
After graduating from Ennis High School in 1955, where she was a twirler with the EHS band, Nancy spent two years at East Texas State College before graduating from the University of North Texas in 1959. She then moved to Washington D.C. in 1962 with four close friends and began working for the Joint Committee on Atomic Energy. Nancy’s hard work and dedication soon caught the eye of Vice President Hubert Humphrey, and from 1967 to 1970, she worked for his staff and Muriel Humphrey. Her efforts to assist the Kennedys in the wake of the JFK assassination earned her special thanks from Jackie Kennedy.
In her own words “One of the highlights of my life was working as a staff member for Muriel Humphrey when her husband, Hubert H. Humphrey, was Vice President of the United States.” Nancy’s duties included answering mail and phone, small reception planning and dinners, and making travel arrangements. While on the campaign trail, she would travel on charted plane with a small group of staff, secret service, and crew. “Many of these people I have not seen in years, but I have very vivid memories of them on a darkened plane late at night. One of the images that has stayed with me through the years is that on these campaign trips we would sometimes see the very wealthy and the very poor - from one extreme to the other - all in the same day.”
In 1987, Nancy received her PhD in Library Science from the University of North Texas. She went on serve as the librarian at the William Ramsay Elementary School in Alexandria, VA for the next ten years before retirement. She was a lifelong learner and avid reader who believed that knowledge was power. She would often pass along children’s book recommendations to her grand nieces and nephews from her time as a librarian. Nancy dedicated her career to education and public service, working for various organizations throughout her life.
Nancy will be deeply missed by her brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Ann Newman of Denton, Texas; nephew Matt Newman (Angela Newman) and their children Harper and Molly of San Marcus, Texas; and niece Katie Newman (Jen Nollkamper) and their children Edie and Kendall of Dallas, Texas, as well as many lifelong friends and colleagues.
Nancy’s family and friends will remember her for her kind heart, sharp wit, and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of others. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace, Nancy. We love you.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel in Ennis. Interment will follow in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.