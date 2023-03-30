Nancy Claudine Millichamp

Nancy left this life on January 29, 2023, to be with her husband John Edward Millichamp, Jr. and her son John Edward Millichamp III. She was born on April 11, 1935, to Charles Marion and Violet Opal (Moore) Alexander in Ponder, Texas. Nancy married Ed Millichamp on December 1, 1951, and they had one son, John Edward Millichamp, lll, born on his mother’s birthday.
Nancy lived all her life in Denton County and attended grade schools, high school and the University of North Texas where she received her Bachelors in Business Education and Texas Woman’s University where she received her Masters in Education with a minor in Counseling and Guidance. She worked more than 56 years in the banking industry, with only 2 employers Denton Savings and Loan and Point Bank.
She loved giving back to her community and served on many committees and boards with local organizations. She had served more than 50 years in the Altrusa Club of Denton and had held every position in the organization, she was a member of the Texas Woman’s University Foundation Board and served as Chair of the Foundation Board and also as chair of the finance committee. She was active in the Arts Guild and served as treasurer. She was a member of Friendship Church in Denton and had served for many years as treasurer and had been on the board with her husband. She served as a Leader on Loan for seven years and as a member of the allocations committee for the Denton County United Way. She was a member of the Denton ISD Adopt a School program for many years. Her greatest joy came from encouraging the young people that she worked with to continue their education and get their degree. She was a member of the Former Students Association of both the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University. She was also a member of several other civic organizations Noon Kiwanis and Blue-Ribbon Club which she remained a member.
She is survived by her three grandchildren, Amanda Muehilenthal (Dave), Elizabeth Millichamp (Pat) and Brandon Millichamp (Traci). She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren, Justin, Brooke, and Abigail Rowan, Aime Brand, Johnathan and Katie Foster, Addalyn, Emma, Bella, and Josh Millichamp. Also survived by one great-great-grandchild Clementine Clark. She is also survived by her only remaining nieces Mary Hansel and Jennifer Hattenbach and nephew Douglas Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Opal Alexander, her only brother Bobby Frank Alexander and her beloved husband, John Edward Millichamp, Jr. who she was married to for over 51 years prior to his death in 2003, her son John Edward Millichamp lll and her three sisters, Kathleen Haren of Denton, Charlene Townsend of Denton, and Jane Jones of Denton.
The family would like to thank Nancy’s caregivers for Waunita Griffin, Andi Carpenter, Patricia Mims and Diane Johnson for providing such loving care over the last several years. We would also like to thank Concho Hearts Hospice for their attentive care especially Kristen, Gabby, Brock, Amy, and Randa.
A celebration of life will be held at the Woman’s Club Building on April 15, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blue Ribbon Club Scholarship Fund or the Grand Champion Club.