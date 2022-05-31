Myrna Montgomery Cheek passed away on May 29, 2022, in Denton, Tx. She was born in Pampa, Tx, on October 13, 1938, to parents Dr. S.J. and Lucille Montgomery of Miami, Texas. She and her husband Claude were married in Miami, Tx, in 1963. She is survived by son Steve Cheek and wife Randi of Seattle, Washington, son Roger Cheek and wife Linda of Somers, NY, and daughter Christy Ballad and fiancé Jeff Rice of Fort Worth Tx . In addition to her children, she is survived by seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and her sister Saranne Judkins and her husband Ben of Abilene, Tx.
Myrna graduated from Wichita State University in Wichita, Ks, with a degree in Speech Pathology. She taught in Pampa, Beaumont, Sanger, and Denton, Tx. She was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority and Delta Kappa Gamma Society for educators. She was an officer in North Texas University Womens’ Club, worked on the family selection committee for Habitat for Humanity, and served on the HOPE Inc. board of directors.
She and her husband Claude enjoyed traveling with friends to elder hostels throughout the United States. She loved to read, play bridge, attend Bible studies, garden, and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a life-long Methodist.
A remembrance service will be held on Wednesday, June 1st, 11:00 at the Good Samaritan Society Chapel, 2500 Hinkle Dr, Denton, TX 76201