Michelle Marie Bincsik, 56, of Aubrey, TX, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was born in Flint, Michigan on October 15, 1965, to Frank Michael Bincsik and Shelia Jean Rector.
She was employed as a teacher for Plano ISD. She graduated from Aubrey High School in 1983 and went on to pursue her teaching career at The University of North Texas.
Michelle enjoyed friends and family and was the best Mimi to her three grandchildren. She loved teaching and working In Special Education. Her passion was playing soccer, which she did for many years. She loved life and was so sweet, caring, and helpful to everyone that came in contact with her.
She is survived by her daughter, Paige Bailey and three grandchildren, Lennox, Daxton, and Alexis of Michigan; her mother, Shelia Button of Denton; Father, Frank Bincsik of Pennsylvania; sister, Brenna Rinbeau of Corinth; and niece, Whitney Smith, and grand nieces, Jolee and Brynlee Smith of Iowa Park.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Harold Rector of North Carolina and her grandmother, Mattie Rector of Michigan.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 12:00-2:00 PM and Service from 2:00-3:00 PM in the DeBerry Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to support the research for the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation at www.myotonic.org/donate.