On June 15th, 2022, Melba Marie Erwin passed away at the age of 92. Melba was born on February 7, 1930 in Quanah, Texas to Roy and Edra Aubrey (Hob) Hamrick. She was the oldest of 3 children. Melba grew up in Hardeman County, where she went to school and graduated from Quanah High School. In 1946, she began pursuing a degree in home economics education at North Texas State Teachers College in Denton, TX. It was during this time that she met and married Charles Sidney Erwin. Thus began a 72 year marriage filled with love, sacrifice, and two children, Joye and Roy, three grandchildren, Sarah, Molly, and Charley, and six grandchildren.
Melba knew the value of hard work, and together she and Charles worked hard to provide for their family. They ran the Pilot Knob Ranch for many years, and she also worked at Dr. Van Redman’s vet clinic for almost 20 years. They were always generous with their blessings and made sure no one did without. Melba never met a stranger and was quick to offer help to those in need. From the UPS man, to friends, to whoever Charles invited over for iced tea, Melba made sure they left with a loaf of homemade bread and a full belly. She was the rock of the Erwin family and took care of everyone, especially Charles. She was the love of his life.
Some of her favorite parts of the day were drinking her morning cup of coffee, reading a good book, and crocheting. She was so creative and spent many years painting, and sewing for family and friends. She loved to keep a puzzle going on the kitchen table, and always dropped what she was doing to visit with her family.
Melba was a Godly woman. She practiced her faith with an earnestness and level of conviction that could stir all of those she came in contact with. When she said that she would pray for you, you could be sure that she would and that her prayers would be replicated by all in her circle. She was a member of Gateway United Baptist Church.
Melba is survived by her two children, Roy (Carol) and Joye, her grandchildren, Sarah Seidel (Vic), Molly Butler (Kirk), and Charley Erwin (Ana) and great-grandchildren, Atticus, Grace, Everly, & Hazel Seidel, Rowdy Butler, and Norah Erwin. Melba will also be remembered by her sister, Frances Collins, and her children, Mark and Steve Collins as well as Charles’ brothers and sisters; James, Joe (Barbara), George (Maurine), Ronnie (Janie), and Linda McCormick (Jerry); and their children. Melba’s impact on all those in her life was profound and all will miss her greatly.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 19th from 4PM to 6PM at Mulkey Bowles Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton, TX. A funeral service will be held at the Chapel at Mulkey Bowles Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton, TX on Monday, June 20th at 10AM. She will be buried at Cooper Creek Cemetery in Denton, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Melba Erwin can be made to your local church to support the spread of the gospel. Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com