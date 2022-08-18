Max Sutton Burrows, 86, of Argyle, Texas passed from this life Monday afternoon August 1, 2022, in the comfort of his home surrounded by loving family.
Max was born on November 17, 1935 in Clovis, New Mexico to Willa Mae Clark and Euni Burrows.
He grew up in Clovis, New Mexico and attended New Mexico State University in Las Cruces until he met the true love of his life, Loueva. Together, they built a strong partnership in life, love and business.
Max went on many business adventures throughout his life. He was determined to be the best and provide the most for his family. This career drive brought Max and Loueva back to Texas where they purchased Area Wide Directory Company and ultimately achieved all their goals. They wanted to ensure their future generations would experience life tenfold.
Max had a zest for life and enjoyed many activities outside of running the successful business. He took great pleasure working on numerous projects around his and Loueva’s dream home. Max also found much enjoyment in boating and traveling with his family and friends. He was an enthusiastic golfer and an avid reader. Later in life, he developed a passion for bird watching. He held a special fascination for his Purple Martins, so much so that he even had a running competition with one of his friends regarding the Martins. Max had a soft spot for his beloved pets as well. It was a long standing sentiment among family that if they passed away, they would love to come back as one of Max and Loueva’s dogs.
In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by his Sister Paula Burrows Hendrix, Brother Bill Burrows, Sister Betty Burrows Johnson, Brother Jim Burrows and his loving wife of 65 years, Loueva Kennedy Burrows.
He is survived by his Son Gregory Max Burrows, Son Brian Wade Burrows and his wife Jana. His four Grandchildren: Aaron Burrows, Stacy Burrows Vogler and her husband Robby, Amy Burrows Brown and her husband Matt, Nathan Burrows and his partner Dawn-Marie. Seven Great Grandchildren: Hannah Brown, Matison Brown, Peyton Vogler, Ally Vogler, Matthew Brown, Aaron (AJ) Burrows and Howard Burrows.
The final resting place for Max’s Cremains will be next to his beloved wife, Loueva, in the Garden Of Reflection, Roselawn Memorial Park, Denton, Texas.
A private family memorial service to celebrate Max’s life will be held at a later date.
Mulkey Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville is handling the arrangements.