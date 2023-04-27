The longest serving and first female Denton County Judge, Mary Olive Horn of Sanger, made every decision by prioritizing the greater good with selflessness and fearless determination.
Born in Owatonna, Minnesota on June 28, 1945 to Mary Ann and Lt. Commander Dr. O.W. Roberts. Mary moved to Dallas, Texas in 1965 to become a flight attendant for Braniff Airlines. Mary traveled the world with Braniff and met the love of her life on one fateful flight.
Mary and Jim Horn married on May 6, 1967 settling first in Dallas and eventually in Denton, Texas. Mary fell in love with Denton and Denton fell in love with her.
Mary and Jim poured themselves into state and national Republican politics shortly after arriving in Denton. In 1972, at their kitchen table, the couple started the Republican Party in Denton County. Mary supported her husband, Jim, in his election to State Representative District 64, the first Republican in Denton County since Reconstruction.
Mary began her political career as the first woman to be elected to the Denton County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office on Jan. 1, 1993, serving for 9 ½ years. In 2002, she was elected as the first woman County Judge in Denton County history, serving citizens until Jan. 1, 2019, as she completed her tenure as the only female and longest serving Denton County Judge. Her parting advice to incoming County Judge Andy Eads was typical, to the point, and insightful, “stick to your guns.”
Nothing brought Mary more joy than her grandchildren. She was always jumping in to babysit or show up for a cheer/volleyball/basketball/football/baseball game. Mary was the matriarch of the Horn family and absolutely nothing came before family.
Mary and Jim spent 56 years working side by side. Working for a better life. Working to build a family. Working for a better Denton, a better Texas, a better America. Mary believed in personal freedom and hard work. Mary believed in God and taught her children the importance of Faith. Mary didn’t ask anyone for anything. She never lied. Mary lived the American dream, and she believed each of us, no matter the circumstance, are capable of living it too. Mary had the most beautiful blue eyes and a mega-watt smile. She was always positive and kind. Mary would help anyone.
Jim; Jennifer and her husband Donny and children Morgan, Michael and Elle; Jim and his wife Jennifer Davis Horn and their children Ashton, Knox, Francie, Houston, and Olive are all simply heartbroken at the loss of their MiMi. It was an honor to know her. It was an honor to love her. She will be missed every day. Learn more about Mary and her life of adventures. https://www.billdeberry.com/obituary/mary-horn?fh_id=13043
Viewing and funeral will be held at First Baptist Church, Denton. Viewing will be Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 5:00 - 7:00pm. Funeral will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 2:00pm with a reception immediately following. Burial services will be held at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin on Tuesday, May 16th at 11am with a reception immediately following.