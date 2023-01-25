Decatur ~ Mary Lucille Boyd, 88, went to be with our Lord Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Funeral was 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur with burial at DFW National Cemetery at a later date. Family received friends 6-8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Kenny Cates will officiate. Honorary Pallbearers include Jason Hastings, Pete Potter, Henley Fox, Perry Mara, Daniel Meeks, Bobby Harris, David Owens and all friends at the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, Chapter #70.
Mary was born February 8, 1934 to John Coley and Alliene (Etheridge) Brown in Coffeeville, Alabama. She was united in marriage April 14, 1976 to Charles Ray Boyd in Boyd, Texas. Mary was a retired Secretary and retired Wise County Veteran Service Officer for over 10 years. She was a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Chapter #70. Mary was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alliene Brown; her husband, Charles Ray Boyd.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Judi Young and husband Don of Decatur; her step-daughter, LeAnne Coffey of Denton; a step-son, Randy Boyd of Arlington; granddaughters, Kathy Young- Williamson and husband Jesse, and April Hastings; a great-grandson, Colton Wilcox; 4 sisters; 1 brother; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Food Bank of your choice or the Disabled Veterans of America Auxiliary, or Disabled American Veteran’s Chapter #70.