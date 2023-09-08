Mary Louise Cox Neale, 80, of Denton, Texas went to be with her Lord on August 29, 2023. She was proud of being a West Texas girl, born in Sweetwater, Texas and raised in Colorado City, Texas by her parents William Howard Cox and Elizabeth Taylor Cox. As she got older, she worked with her mother and her older sister Carol in her grandmother Mayme T. Dozier’s title company in Colorado City.
She graduated from Colorado City High School in 1961 and from North Texas State University in 1965, earning a degree in Business Administration and finding a young man from Denton who thankfully picked her out of a real estate class where she was the only female. Mary Louise and Allan married the day after graduation on June 3, 1965, and were married for 58 years.
They had three children, Susan, Paul and Rob in Garland, Texas. After raising the children, she returned to work as a substitute teacher in Garland ISD and then as a coordinator of children’s ministry at Central Park Church in Plano. Finally, returning to her roots, she became an Escrow Officer at Republic Title Company. She worked her way up to manager of the Southlake branch where she stayed until she retired in 2004.
As a child, she wanted to be a missionary, but life took her in a different direction. Her mission field became teaching others about Jesus through Sunday School and home Bible studies. After moving to Robson Ranch active adult community, she shared her love for Israel and its people through well-attended classes in her home. In addition to her passion for knowing God, she treasured family, friends, and cooking.
She is survived by her husband Allan, daughter Susan Neale Wass of Lubbock and sons Paul and wife Cassondra of Denton, and Rob and wife Sarah of McKinney, grandchildren Sophia and Olivia Neale of Denton and Burke and Reid Neale of McKinney, sister Carol and husband Adair Ratliff of Maitland, Florida along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.