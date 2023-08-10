Heaven gained a beautiful angel on Friday, August 4, 2023. Mary “Jean” Wassom Campbell passed peacefully with her family by her side at the age of 83 years old, in Lewisville, Texas.
Mary Jean Wassom was born to L.V. Wassom and Beulah Mae Payne Wassom on May 12, 1940, in Lubbock, Texas. Jean married the love of her life, Raymond L. “Bud” Campbell in Lubbock, Texas on February 3, 1959. They began their life in Lubbock and welcomed three daughters, Debra Jean, Tammy Lee, and Kimberly Denise. In 1967, Bud and Jean moved their family to the Dallas area, and began their own custom home building company, Campbell Construction Company in 1968. Jean was a homemaker, and loved being a mom to her three Girls, and helped Bud with the business. Jean accepted an offer in 1992 from Wells Fargo Bank in Dallas, Texas, working in the statement department. Jean retired from Wells Fargo Bank in 2002.
Jean is survived by two daughters, Tammy Harris and Kim Laird both in Lewisville, Texas, and son-in-law, Tim Walker in Hickory Creek, Texas. Grandchildren, Kiley Bartts (Beau Johnson) from Krum, Texas, Brock Harris in Lewisville, Texas, Amanda Winker in Lewisville, Texas, Bryan Walker (Christie) of Corinth, Cody Laird (Allison) of Tomball, Texas, Cole Laird of Corinth, Carla LaBarge (Brad) in Corinth, Texas, and Amy Laird of Austin, Texas. Great-grandchildren, Dylan Bartts, (Sydney Wollett), Payton Fowler, Emaleigh Fowler (Allen Stroud) in Denton, Texas and Colton Fowler, Lille, Jake and Bosten Winker, in Krum, Texas, Hannah, Jaxon and Hazel Walker from Corinth, Texas, Everett LaBarge in Corinth, Madelyn and Charlotte Laird in Tomball, Texas, and Irelyn Winker in Austin, Texas.
Jean is preceded in death by her mother and father, husband of 49 years, Bud Campbell, daughter, Debra Jean Walker (Deejay), son-in-law, Jerry Laird, grandson-in-law, Larry Winker, and grandson, Jason Laird.
Funeral service was held Monday, August 7, 2023, in Denton, Texas.