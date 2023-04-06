Mary Gadberry

Mary Helen Fuqua Gadberry, 90, of Justin, Texas went home to be with the Lord on March 31, 2023. Mary was born on January 8, 1933, to Allene (Mays) and Henry Temple Fuqua. She graduated from Rhome High School and attended McMurry College in Abilene.
Mary was active in the Dallas Wesley Methodist Church from the early 1950’s until 1968. The friendships she made there would last her lifetime. In the late 1960’s she and her family moved to Justin, Texas, where she was a member of Justin United Methodist Church for the remainder of her life.
Before her daughters were born, she led Bluebirds and was the secretary for the South Oak Cliff Kiwanis Club. When her children were grown, she returned to work as the office manager for Justin Dental Clinic from which she retired.
In between, her life was filled with volunteer work. She was a Girl Scout Leader, volunteer at Justin Elementary reading with students, taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and Bible Credit. Before copy machines, she typed and mimeographed the church bulletin from home.
She loved to bake and one of her greatest joys was making someone’s favorite dessert. She and her sister enjoyed participating in the State Fair of Texas cake baking contest. In 1971, Mary won Grand Prize Champion for her Spiced-Up Apple Cider Pound Cake.
She played the piano for services at Longmeadow Nursing facility. To be sure the residents could enjoy watching birds as much as she did, she hung bird feeders and then filled them weekly. This necessitated her always having bird seed in the trunk of her car. Doing for others was her passion.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, DeWitt Gadberry, her parents, brother Mays Fuqua, sister Geneva Bratton, many friends and beloved pets.
She is survived by daughter D’Andrea Gadberry of Dallas, daughter and son-in-law Geneva (Genny) and Paul Burnap of Irving, granddaughter Elisabeth Burnap and her fiancé Aminadab Morales of Austin, beloved nieces and nephews and a wealth of extended family and friends.
Graveside service and interment will be held Thursday, April 6, at 11:00 at Laurel Land in Dallas. A celebration of life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Justin on Tuesday, April 11, at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Three Oaks Hospice Foundation, Meals on Wheels, or Children’s Health Foundation - Indigent Family Fund.