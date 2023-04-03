“Martha Belle”Anderson Beard

Martha Beard, 93, of Gainesville, passed away April 1, 2023 in Gainesville.
Martha was born June 7, 1929 in Gainesville. She was raised in Era and attended Era schools. She attended TWU where she majored in music. Mrs. Beard pursued a career in nursing, caring for others at various hospitals and nursing homes in the area. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, canning, and was a member of Era Church of Christ.
Survivors include: daughter Karol Strange of Gainesville; son Randy Beard (Melanie) of Era; grandchildren Patti Brown, Joseph Beard, Stacey Easter, and Kevin Beard; great-grandchildren Ashley, Crystal, Raychell, Brett, Brianna, Bryce, Jace, Eli, and Lily; great-great-grandchildren Cameron, Alexis, Jeffrey, Jaden, Jesse, Harley, Ace, Konner, Kyarah, and Maylaysia; and several nieces and nephews, especially Heather Schmitz.
Mrs. Beard was preceded in death by: parents George and Louise (Grundy) Anderson; husband Joseph Benjamin “J.B.” Beard; daughter Lavera Kaye Beard; aunt and uncle Ida Mae and Buddie Gandillion; and son-in-law John L. Strange.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at the funeral home chapel. A committal service at Valley View Cemetery will follow.
Serving as pallbearers are: Joe Knox, Rob Ferrell, Keith Bentley, Phil Wolf, Jeff Hardy, and Mike Thomas.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, an organization supporting veterans of your choosing, or Christ’s Haven for Children. You may register your condolences online at www.geojcarroll.com.