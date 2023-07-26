Mark S. Davis

Mark Stephen “Connor” Davis passed away at age 69 in his home in Denton, Texas, on Sunday, July 23, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents. Succeeding relatives include his brother and sister, his wife, his daughters, and his grandson.
Born in Waco, TX, on October 21, 1953, Mark was the oldest of three children. Through his father’s work, Mark spent his childhood living in Taipei, Taiwan; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Highland Park, Texas; and Brigham City, Utah, before the family returned to Waco, and Mark graduated from Richfield High School where he was a member of the Drama Club.
Mark studied at Mclennan County Community College (then Mclennan County Junior College). In 1975, he transferred to the University of North Texas (then North Texas State University) where he studied technical theatre. He was dating a lovely young woman when he met her roommate, Elaine Davis, the love of his life. The two married in December of 1977 and welcomed their first daughter, Heather, the following year. Their second daughter, Rian, arrived in 1981.
Starting as a technician at Flow Memorial Hospital, Mark dedicated his career to healthcare. Notably, as a home health aide in the 1980s, Mark worked for the only company in Texas that provided in-home services to patients with HIV/AIDS. As a caregiver, Mark loved and accepted everyone he met for who they were and provided comfort to all patients.
Mark volunteered with the youth of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for a number of years in the late 80s and early 90s, teaching confirmation and assisting with youth activities. Later, he found spiritual fulfillment and community at the Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
After moving to Idiot’s Hill in North Denton, Mark joined a network of people who would become life-long friends and family. He discovered a passion for folk music, learned to play the Irish drum (bodhrán), and attended the Walnut Valley Folk Festival. Over two decades, on this annual trek to Winfield, Kansas, Mark cultivated friendships with folk music lovers from all over the world.
As time passed and Mark’s signature long locks and facial hair began to whiten, he discovered the role he was destined to play: Denton’s Santa Mark! Every year that he was invited to suit up and greet children as part of the Holiday Lighting on the Square was an honor which gave him tremendous joy and pride. For many Denton children, Santa Mark was their only Santa. His last appearance was in 2022, and Mark passed the reins to Ray Bradshaw.
Memorial services are planned for October. In lieu of flowers, Mark requested gifts be made to the Denton Music and Arts Collaborative to support the music and art makers of the city he loved so very much.