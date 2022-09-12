SSgt. Mark McCrea Trapp of Cedar Park, TX passed away on September 11, 2022. Mark was born August 1, 1958 in Midland, Texas to Roy Glenn Trapp and Mary McCrea (Trapp) Woodruff.
He graduated from Denton High School where he participated in ROTC and cross country. After graduating from Arkansas College he joined the United States Air Force where he served proudly for over twenty years. Before he retired from the USAF he was stationed at Tinker AFB in Midwest City, OK, Osan AFB in South Korea, Hickman AFB in Hawaii and Randolph AFB in San Antonio, TX. He continued to work and volunteer at Randolph AFB, Randolph Oaks Golf Course and Randolph Masonic Lodge No. 1268 for a number of years after retiring.
Throughout Mark’s life those who knew him were always welcomed with his smile and sense of humor. His kind and positive nature was a true gift to those around him.
Mark was preceded in death by his father Roy (Denton) and grandmother, Pearl Sellers Trapp (Cisco, TX) and his mother’s late husband Ed Woodruff. He is survived by his mother, Mary, who was his ever loyal and loving caregiver as his health declined. He is also survived by his sister, Georgia Trapp Nolan, her husband Patrick and his nieces/nephew Mary Caroline, Lilly and Joey Nolan who will all miss Uncle Mark greatly.
His family would like to thank his caregivers and friends at The Point and The Enclave Cedar Park. In memory of Mark, contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund (secure.kidneyfund.org) or The Air Force Aid Society (afas.org). A private family service will be held to celebrate his life.