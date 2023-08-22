Marilyn Anne Nagler, 88, of Denton, Texas passed away peacefully beside her husband at her daughter’s home in Ft. Collins, Colorado on August 5, 2023.
Marilyn was born in Montclair, New Jersey to James Bartholomew and Rose Anne Mullen on November 16, 1934 and grew up in Brooklyn, New York and River Edge, New Jersey. She attended Holy Trinity High School in Hackensack, New Jersey and the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, New York. She married F. Eugene (Gene) Nagler on May 12, 1956 in St. Peter the Apostle Church in River Edge, New Jersey. The two were happily married for 67 years.
Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She dedicated her life to her family and raising her four children. She was quick-witted and a wonderful storyteller, using her incredible memory to recount stories of her childhood and her life with her family and friends. She enjoyed reading and movies and could often be found with a book in hand or reading the newspaper, which she did every morning, without fail. She had a great love of animals and cherished the many pets she and Gene had over the years. Marilyn loved to travel and often reminisced about the trips she and Gene took to Hawaii, Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, France, Switzerland, Sweden, and the trip she took to Ireland with her two daughters. She was known for her talent for design and decorating and helped many family members and friends decorate their own homes.
Marilyn is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, F. Eugene (Gene) Nagler; her daughter, Sharon Eulert, and her husband, James, of Ft. Collins, Colorado; her son, Tim Nagler, and his wife, Marcela, of Panama City Beach, Florida; her daughter, Jackie Karlsson, and her husband, Stefan, of Denton, Texas; grandchildren, Sarah Swanson, and her husband, Tommy, of Placitas, New Mexico; Laura Wagner and her husband, Nick, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Anna Karlsson Rushing and her husband, Jordan, of Dallas, Texas; Alex Karlsson and his partner, Samantha, of San Diego, California; Charlié Boney of Terrell, Texas; step-grandchildren, Miguel Angel Castañeda of San Diego, California; Dani Angel Castañeda of Panama City Beach, Florida; great-grandchildren, Ilana, Aria, Donovan, Ruby, Silas, and Ian; her sister, Jeanne Birkenseher, of Humble, Texas; and her English Springer Spaniel, Rosie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Kerry Nagler.
Marilyn had many cherished family and friends from the years she and Gene lived in New Jersey, Texas, and Alabama.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Denton, Texas.
“May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.” - An Irish Blessing