Marian Faye Hill Carter was born April 2, 1941, to Denny and Jesse Hill of Henrietta Texas. In 1959, she moved to Denton Texas to attend Texas Women’s University. Shortly after she met the love of her life, Billy Jack Carter. They were married on June 28, 1963 and from this union came three children and a lifetime of laughter and love.
Marian worked with her husband in most of the bowling centers that he managed and during her time with what used to be Varsity Lanes out by the mall, she was the Data Entry Specialist on one of the first computerized bowling league scoring systems. Her greatest joys came from the time spent with her family and holidays, specifically her yearly Easter Egg Hunts that brought well over a hundred people, young and old, to hunt the thousands of eggs she had stuffed along with the endless tables of food she had prepared.
Marian is survived by her husband, Billy Jack Carter of Ponder, their three children, Brent (Cindy) Carter of Ponder, Stacy (David) Fruth of Ponder and Jason (Linda) Carter of Frisco TX. Grandchildren, Cole (Hannah) Carter, Mitch (Emily) Fruth, Brendan (Halie) Fruth, Chloe Carter, Sophia Carter, Andrew Gorder and Kayela Gorder, six great- grandchildren, several cousins and many extended family members and friends.
Marian was preceded in death by her father- Denny Hill, mother- Jesse Overstreet, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to one of the following: Alzheimer’s Association, American Diabetes Association, or The Ponder Fire Department.
The family will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton from 5-7:00 pm for visitation on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at the North Texas Church of Christ on FM 407 just east of I-35W. The burial will be at the Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, TX at 2:30 p.m. Friday.