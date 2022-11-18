Marcia Virginia Mitchell Merritt, 96, of Denton passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 2, 1926 in Tarrant County Texas to Helen Thompson and Jeffery William Earl Mitchell. She married William Alfred Merritt, Jr. on February 28, 1947 in Fort Worth, Texas, who preceded her in death in 1990.
Marcia graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a BS Ed. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and was a Nominee for the Blue Bonnet Belle. She received her Masters Degree in Special Education from Texas Woman’s University.
She was an active member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Denton where she served as a Sunday School teacher, Elder and Deacon. Marcia was also very active in several organizations in Denton including the Denton Benefit League, Ariel Club, Presbyterian Women’s Association, Grace Presbytery, Garden Club and several Bridge Clubs.
Her career included teaching Texas History and American History in the Denton ISD. She also taught in the Little Elm ISD where she helped developed and taught in the Special Education Program.
A funeral service for Marcia will be held on Saturday November 19, 2022 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Family will greet friends in the narthex of the church at 1:00p.m. with the funeral service following at 2:00p.m. The Reverends Dr. Richard Culp and Dr. Lisa Patterson will officiate. Burial will follow immediately at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.
Marcia is survived by daughter Nancy Lynn and husband Paul Brandimarte, son, Earl Mitchell and wife Ann Merritt, Son-in-Law Charles Hook, six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great- great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Molly Merritt Hook in 2021.