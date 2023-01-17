Marcia Jane Trent

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marcia Jane (Neville) Trent, 89, on the morning of January 5th, 2023 at St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital (San Antonio, TX). She peacefully passed into eternal rest from natural causes after a difficult battle with Dementia.
Marcia was born on September 6, 1933 in El Reno, Oklahoma, to parents James Dugdale and Alberta Jane (Girard) Neville. After graduating from Classen High School (Oklahoma City, OK) in 1951, Marcia worked as a secretary for the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company until she was married.
In March 1955, Marcia and Bobby Young Trent were wed, and together they had four children, Deborah, Cynthia, David, and Michael. Marcia was a loving, dedicated, and wonderful wife and mother, supporting her family through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. When her children were older, she returned to secretarial work at the NCO/Enlisted Club (Langley AFB, Virginia), Santa Rita High School (Tucson, AZ), and Texas Woman’s University (Denton, TX). Marcia lived in Denton, TX for 37 years.
In addition to filling her home with warmth and kindness, Marcia enjoyed spending her time sewing (she loved making quilts), reading about and watching “Perry Mason”, working on puzzles, and spoiling her grandchildren. She was often complimented for the pearls she wore. She also gave time to be a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and a homeroom mother for each of her children throughout their elementary school years. She was very proud that Bobby was in the United States Air Force and greatly enjoyed traveling the world with him and their family.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents James and Alberta, her husband Bobby, her sister Norma Jean, her son Michael, and her grandson Juan. Marcia is survived by her brother James; her children Deborah (Porfirio), Cynthia, and David (Courtnay); her grandchildren Jandi, Erin, Stacey, Christina, Lindsey, April, Isabella, and Sophia; her great-grandchildren Reagen, Tallulah, and Siddhartha; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marcia was one of the kindest women to ever walk this earth and our family was blessed to have her as a wonderful, selfless role model. We will miss her tremendously and she will lovingly be forever in our hearts and our memories.