Marcella Sue Ettinger

Our hearts are broken as we announce Marcella’s passing from this earth on March 18, 2023 with family by her side. Her family is comforted knowing she is now without pain.
Marcella was born on December 27, 1953 in Dallas, Texas to Worth and Nelda Jones. She was the second child of three and loved by her parents, and brothers. She was blessed with a loving husband, Judd and two children, Justin Stowers and Jenna Ettinger, all from the Aubrey area.
She loved her family with all her heart and especially loved being a mom to her children. Her formative years were spent in the Lewisville, Texas area where she was a 1972 graduate of Lewisville High School. She retired from Texas Woman’s University after a 30 year career. There, she enjoyed knowing and helping faculty and students alike. Most of all she loved participating in the graduations. She became close to many of the students.
Marcella was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. She could be heard in the next county when cheering for her team. One of her hobbies was cooking. Marcella loved watching the cooking shows. She always looked forward to having her entire family over for Thanksgiving. She would start planning months ahead for what was everyone’s favorite meal.
An example was set by Marcella for her entire life as a most loving, caring and forgiving person. In return, she was loved and respected by all who were fortunate enough to have known her.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Judd Ettinger, her children Justin Stowers, and Jenna Ettinger, brothers Gary (Tina) Jones and Thomas (Celia) Jones. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The visitation for all her family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 23rd from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust Street, Denton, Texas. The graveside service will be held on Friday, March 24th, at 11:00 AM at Belew Cemetery, 9500 Belew Road, Aubrey, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions be made in Marcella’s name to Belew Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 398, Aubrey, Texas 76227 or the charity of your choice.
Please keep her family in your prayers as she will be missed always.