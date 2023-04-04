Mamie “Beth” Breeding passed away peacefully at her home in Corinth, TX on Friday, March 31, 2023, surrounded by family. She was born in Lone Oak, TX on August 25, 1935 to Lee Roy and Willie Mae Vance. Beth enjoyed traveling, reading, shopping and spending time with family. She attended school in Lone Oak, Houston, and Dumas, TX and graduated from high school in Lone Oak.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters - Peggy Jean Felfe and Billie Nell Derrick, and her special aunt - Emma “Tecie” Felts.
Beth was a co-owner of Bobby’s Hot Oil Service, Perryton, TX and retired in 1991. She was a former President of the Perryton Desk & Derrick Club, a member of the Perryton Garden Club, and served on the Board of Director’s of the Perryton American Red Cross. She was a member of the Singing Oaks Church of Christ.
Beth is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bobby Breeding; daughters Susie Breeding and Linda (Paul) Holloway; son, David (Maribel) Breeding; grandsons Brandon (Kelly) Holloway, Carson Breeding, and Drake Breeding; great-grandsons, Reid and Graham Holloway; sister Judy Vance (Jim) Stickling: and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 AM, Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at DeBerry Funeral Home (2025 W. University Dr., Denton, TX) with a visitation to be held at 10 AM. Beth will be laid to rest following the service at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.