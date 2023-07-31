Lois Helen Grise Woodson passed away July 26, 2023, at her home in Denton, Texas. She was born in Criner, Oklahoma to Ebin McCorkle Grise, Sr., and Rosa Belle Staggs Grise on November 21, 1920. She married Rives Ogden “Mose” Woodson in Cleveland County, Oklahoma on August 1, 1942. He preceded her in death on February 16, 1992.
Her love and passion were her family and friends that she made in her 102-year journey. Lois was the owner and a fixture at the front desk of Nu-Art Printing Company in Denton for 66 years.
She was a lifetime member of Opti-Mrs and Rebekah’s Lodge. She was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by sons Mike Woodson and wife Kathy of Denton, and Larry Woodson and wife Mitcha of Corinth, Texas; grandsons Shannen Woodson and wife Kim of Denton, Justin Woodson of Grass Valley, California, and Graham Woodson and wife Codi of Denton; great-grandchildren Sadee, Trinity, Sean, and Annalise Woodson; great-great-grandson Easton Woodson; sister-in-law Betty Ann Grise, and very good close friends Bonnie Strickland and Janet Koelzer.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Mose; her parents, E.M. Grise Sr. and Rosa Grise; sisters Mary Witt, Joyce Page, Janice Hundley; and brother, E. M. Grise Jr.
A visitation will be held in the Chapel of Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors on Monday, August 7, 2023, from 5-7:00 p.m.
Graveside Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton with Rev. Sam Redfearn officiating.