Linda Piper

Linda Lee (Ruff) Piper of Weatherford, TX, formerly of Justin and Ponder, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Linda was born in Terrell, TX to Joe and Ruby Lee Ruff on September 23, 1944. She married Ronald Lyn Piper. They had two children, Karen Lea and Russel Lyn (Rusty).
Linda’s services will be held at Denton County Cowboy Church in Ponder, TX, Saturday, February 18, 2023. Visitation is scheduled for 10:00 am and the service immediately following at 11:00 am, with burial at Eakins Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel of Weatherford, TX.
Cowboy Pallbearers include Jeff Holloway, Scott Hunton, Waylon Long, Byron May, Lance Morris, Geoff Prose, Jimmy Smith and Todd Terry. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Bedrick, Anthony (Snow) Champion, Gary Cooper, Alvis Mowles, Noel Nalls, Tom Neeley, Jim Paddock, Randy Parker, Tom Self, Jr., Mark Spates, and Mark Wallace.
Always active, Linda worked for various companies throughout her career. She served Southlake Carroll ISD as a campus secretary, led the Allied Aviation security team at DFW, and held positions with Magic Pony and 2L Trucks in Decatur, and Justin Boots in Justin. When her children were in High School, she also acted as the secretary for North Texas and Region 3 High School Rodeo Associations. In retirement she enjoyed travelling with friends and playing bunco with the ladies.
Linda cherished her grandchildren Collyn, Addie, and Rilee. She delighted in attending their baseball, basketball, and volleyball games, as well as rodeos and livestock shows. In more recent years, she loved hearing of their young adult lives as Collyn continued with his roping and business endeavors, while Addie and Rilee shared stories of university life at Texas Tech.
In her last years, Linda enjoyed sharing stories of all her family and friends with her caregivers at Windsor Court Senior Living and Memory Care Center with whom she shared a mutual admiration.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ron, and brothers Jerry Joe Ruff and Carl Ruff. Survivors include her daughter Karen Piper Dolle and husband Michael, her son Rusty Piper and wife Missy, grandchildren Addie Dolle, Collyn Piper and Rilee Piper along with one sister, JoLeen Ruff Hahney.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation in Linda’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association for research cure.