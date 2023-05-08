Laura Frances Brewer Kellum

Laura Brewer Kellum, a longtime resident of Denton, TX, passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord on May 5, 2023 after a long illness. She was born in Denton to Dan and Mae Brewer on October 12, 1936. She met Billy, her husband and love of her life, at Mayhill Elementary in the 4th grade, and they formed a fast friendship. A few years later, Billy was delighted when Laura and her family moved next door to his family. They graduated together in the Denton High School class of ‘55 and then attended North Texas State College. Laura and Billy were married on June 22, 1957 and enjoyed nearly 66 years of marriage.
As their children, Mike and Marcia, arrived, Laura gladly became a full-time homemaker. After Billy completed his Air Force obligation and went to work for Delta Airlines in 1966, the family returned to their hometown of Denton. As a faithful member of Singing Oaks Church of Christ, Laura was actively involved in children’s ministry, ladies Bible class, the food pantry, visitation teams, mentoring of young couples and families, home groups, and in providing meals to those in need.
True to her Christian upbringing and southern heritage, Laura was known for her hospitality and generous spirit. She was truly the epitome of the Proverbs 31 woman. Her door was always open, and she loved and welcomed all. Laura loved to read, travel, cook delicious meals, and spend time with her friends and family. She especially enjoyed her role as “Grammy” to her two grandchildren whom she absolutely adored. She will long be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and servanthood.
Laura is preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Mae Brewer, and by a brother, Dan Jr. She is survived by her husband, Billy Kellum; her children, Michael Kellum (Gaynell) and Marcia Kellum; her grandchildren, Miles Kellum (Valerie), and Bonnie Massias (Jonathan); three great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Childers and Linda Phillips; brother, James Brewer; and sister-in-law, Barbara Reese, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Laura’s life will be held on Saturday, May 13th, at the Singing Oaks Church of Christ in Denton (101 Cardinal Lane). There will be a visitation at the church building at 1:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Singing Oaks Children’s Ministry (https://singingoaks.churchcenter.com/giving) or the Arms of Hope Ministry (https://aohlegacy.org).