Kristin Koon Goodale

December 27, 1957 – July 9, 2022
Surrounded by her family and their unending love, Kristin Goodale left this world to be with her Heavenly Father Saturday, July 9, 2022. Born Kristin Diane Koon to Homer and Ruth Koon on December 27, 1957, Kristin lived her childhood in Gainesville and later Denton, Texas. She attended Austin College where she graduated Summa Cum Laude in the Honors Program with a double major in Sociology and Psychology. She later attended paralegal school and worked as a paralegal in Austin, Texas for several notable attorneys. She continued this work while attending law school at The University of Texas School of Law, where she graduated at the top of her class and was named to the prestigious Order of the Barristers. During this time, she was also a national mock trial champion, one of the first females to win such an honor. Kristin became board certified in Family Law and established herself as an amazing attorney, nationally recognized as an expert in family trial law and litigation. She was the author of multiple papers on divorce, property division and child custody matters. She was highly sought after by clients and highly respected by her peers for her tireless advocacy to her many clients. Simply put, she was a brilliant courtroom attorney. Wanting to start a family, she joined the Boon Group as General Counsel, Assistant Corporate Secretary and Director. She was responsible for all legal affairs of the company and its subsidiaries for over 23 years.
In February of 1998, Kristin married the love of her life, Drue Goodale of Austin, Texas. Their son, Grayson, was born in 2003. Having a child was one of the most joyful moments of her life. Kristin had a deep sense of love for her family, friends and coworkers. An incredibly generous person, Kristin always took time to help friends, relatives or coworkers with their legal concerns, never once accepting a fee. She loved wine and viticulture and spent decades supporting the rapidly growing Texas Hill Country wine and tourism industry. Her happy place was on the porch at her hill country ranch sipping a glass of wine with her family and friends, or at any number of Texas wineries where she was friends with many owners and wine makers.
Kristin is survived by her loving husband Drue Goodale and their son Grayson of Austin, Texas; her brother Duncan Koon, his wife Brenda and nephew Gunnar of Arlington, Texas; her brother Colin Koon, his wife Paula and niece Diana of Dallas, Texas; and her brother Brendan Koon and his husband Jerrimi of Sacramento, California. She is also survived by many cousins and their children, all of whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Kristin will always be known as a maker of wonderful memories for everyone around her. She was extremely generous with her time, talents and love to all that knew her. She loved to travel. She loved cooking, entertaining and throwing fabulous parties. She left an indelible mark on our lives and she will be missed immensely. Kristin, until we are together again, know that we love you…forever and always. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to her favorite charity, The SAFE Alliance (www.safeaustin.org). A memorial service will be arranged at a later date.