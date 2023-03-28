Argyle ~ Kingston Brian Splawn, 3 years 7 mos. passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 to his fight with his Congenital Heart Defect, Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
Funeral will be 12 P.M. Friday, March 31, 2023 at New Beginnings International Church in Fort Worth with burial at Boyd Cemetery. Family will receive friends 2 hours prior to service at the church.
Kingston, or aka King, Kingston King, Bubba was born in Fort Worth, TX to his parents, Jeffrey and Brittany Splawn on Monday, August 5, 2019. King was diagnosed at 19 weeks gestation with severe Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (missing his entire left side of his heart) and Heterotaxy Asplenia, which further down his journey led to multiple other diagnosis. After his birth at Harris Methodist FW, King was transferred immediately to Cook Children’s Medical Center FW but not before he was given 5 minutes to be swarmed with love from his extended family in the transportation hallway of Harris. He lived his first 8.5 mos. of life in Cook Childrens, with the medical staff that became his protectors and his family. King had open heart surgery at 2 days old, 6mos old, and 25mos old, but this did not slow our warrior down. Kingston was full of life; and was known for his good hair, huge smile, beautiful blue eyes, LOUD voice and his love for balls. King was small statured but had a HUGE personality always making sure his voice was heard and his beautiful smile was seen. He had a passion for being outside and being around family, and of course throwing balls at us all. He couldn’t speak but a few words, but his parents and siblings learned his special language and always knew what he was demanding. He couldn’t walk, but he made sure he got to where he wanted “UP!” He was only given 3 1/2 years in this world with us, but the impact he made is unspeakable.
Those left behind to cherish his fierce memory are his parents Jeffrey and Brittany Splawn. His older siblings Olivia, Austin, Nolan, and Ella Splawn. His Great grandparents Jewel Splawn, Mike and Glenda Stucke. His Grandparents: Gera Sellors (Nana), Eric Sellors (Grandfather), Michele Sellors (Mimi), Pam Splawn (Nan), and Marty Splawn (Pops). His Aunts/Uncles Eric Sellors II, Brittney & Brandon Logan, Geena Mitchell, Courtney Reyes, Ginger & Sean Robitaille, Adam and Tony Sellors. His cousins: Hazel & Harper Robitaille. Blake, Bailey, Blaire, & Brookelyn Logan, and Renny Reyes.
In Lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Kings Heart Foundation, a link will be provided soon.
Hawkins Funeral Home Boyd
940-433-5310