Kesha Faye (Sanders) VanHook, 41, quietly passed on Tuesday, June 7, 2023, surrounded by her family.
The daughter of Ricky Charles Sanders and Cynthia Denese (Jones) Stroope, Kesha was born on August 28, 1981, in Denton, Texas. She attended school in Sanger and went to the cosmetology school in Denton.
On March 3, 2021, she married David VanHook in Denton, Texas. They made their home in Gainesville and attended church at Marietta First in Marietta, OK.
Kesha worked at Connection Wellness Group for three years as the Records Custodian and was also a Call Center Specialist. She had recently joined the Refinery Road Veterinary Clinic staff as their receptionist when her health began declining.
Kesha was always the life of the party. She was funny and witty and could turn a rainy day into sunshine with joy and laughter. She was a fighter and fought for what she believed in.
Nothing was more important to Kesha than her family. She enjoyed it when everyone got together and loved to cook out with family and friends. She even went deer hunting with her dad several times. Her number one person was her “Baby Boy,” Hayden, whom she loved with all her heart. She also became a grandmother and discovered a love she never knew existed.
Kesha was a Christian woman with strong beliefs. She was not afraid and was ready when God called her home. There is little doubt that she is walking down the streets of Heaven with her Lord and Savior and her family that has been waiting for her arrival with open arms, wearing a crown of many jewels!
Survivors include her husband, David VanHook of Gainesville; her beloved son, Hayden Minhinnett and his wife Carlee of Marietta, OK; three step-daughters, Alexis Minhinnett of Krum: Kaylee Wilkinson and husband Cody of Pilot Point and Kinley Van Hook and boyfriend Stewart Hodge also of Pilot Point; her mother, Cindy Stroope of Burneyville, OK; her father and step-mother, Ricky and Deborah Sanders of Era; sister Katie Langford and husband David of Little Elm, two brothers Sawyer Sanders of Decatur and Jacob Stroope of Burneyville, OK; Four grandchildren, Kynzlee and Dax Minhinnett, Journey Minhinnett, and Cy Hodge; nieces Skyla Morlatt and Jade Langford; and nephew Christian Morlatt also survive her. Survivors also include many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her step-father Bret Stroope; maternal grandparents, Bobby and Dorothy Erwin; paternal grandparents, Benny and Joann Sanders; maternal aunt, Teri Jones; and paternal uncle, Marty Sanders.
A visitation is scheduled from 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Funeral services are at 1:00 pm, Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Marietta First church in Marietta, OK, with Brian Lynn officiating the services.
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Please share a memory or offer your condolences to www.cokerfuneralhome.com.