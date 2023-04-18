Kent Wade Carlisle, 82, of Denton, Texas, went to the Lord on April 12th in Oklahoma City surrounded by family and friends. He spent the past 5 months bravely battling an aggressive brain cancer.
Kent was born February 11, 1941 in Montague, Texas to Ella Louise (Gilbreath) and Raymond Carlisle. The nature of his father’s work in the oilfield took the family from Texas to New Mexico, Colorado and Utah before ultimately settling in Midland, Texas. Kent graduated from Midland High School in 1959 and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering from Texas Tech University. He spent the first decade of his career with Dow Chemical Company before transitioning to the oil and gas industry. Thereafter, he went to work for the Ortloff Corporation and Texaco/Chevron. Kent loved the outdoors and his career transfers allowed him the opportunity to live in places where he could embrace that passion. He taught his children a love for fishing, hunting, hiking, camping, backpacking, skiing and an appreciation for archeology. He loved projects…there wasn’t anything he couldn’t repair. He always believed if it is worth fixing, it is worth doing it right. The last decade he had been able to spend many wonderful times on the family’s Oklahoma ranch - hunting, fishing and working the land, while sharing and teaching with his family and friends; not to mention watching the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Tech football and Texas Tech basketball, all of which he seldom missed. He was always willing to debate the merits, or lack thereof, of his family’s college choices of Texas Tech, UT, Baylor, OSU, A&M and OU.
Kent married Lou Williams February 14th, 1986 and they joined their families as one. Kent counted this as a most profound blessing. Together they created wonderful memories traveling and living in many places including the U.S., South America, Europe and Africa.
Kent’s Christian faith was generational and a lifelong anchor in his life. He felt so blessed by his church family at Southmont Baptist Church in Denton, Texas. He deeply valued his service to the Lord as a Deacon and the various ways he was able to contribute brought him great joy and purpose.
Kent was preceded in death by his wife, Lou and his grandson, Christian Owen. He now joins them and many others in our Father’s embrace. Kent is survived by his daughter Kelly Owen and husband Steve, son Kent D. Carlisle and wife Heather, sons Larry Williams and wife Carmen, Steve Williams and wife Geri, and David Williams and wife Anna, sister Shirley O’Neil, brother Rick Carlisle and wife DeeAnn, 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren.
The love and devotion Kent (Pop/Dad) felt for his family was never ending. We each carry forth his legacy of love for the Lord, marriage, family, hard work and purpose.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm, Friday, April 21st, 2023 at Southmont Baptist Church in Denton, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, April 22nd, at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland, Texas.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Southmont Baptist Church.