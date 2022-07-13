Kenneth Neal Huddleston, 78 of Krum, Texas passed away July 11, 2022. He was born on November 25, 1943, in Amherst, Texas to Jake Cornelius Huddleston and Linnie Lucille (Williams) Huddleston. Kenneth was a three-time survivor of Vietnam and a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He loved the Lord, his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Kenneth also retired from Peterbilt after almost 25 years.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Todd Anthony Huddleston and wife, Debbie of Krum, Texas; Randy Wayne Huddleston and wife Cathy of Era, Texas; daughter, Ronda Leigh Lewis and husband, Robert of Ft. Worth, Texas; brothers, Ricky Huddleston of Gainesville, Texas and Ronald Huddleston of Myra, Texas; sister, Joan Doughty of Keller, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by mother, Linnie Lucille Huddleston, father, Jake Cornelius Huddleston and 1 grandchild, Ashley Dawn, sister, Linda Gale Huddleston.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Meador Funeral Home, 1204 E. California Street, Gainesville, Texas. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, 10:00 am at Gateway Baptist Church, 2401 N. Bell Avenue, Denton Texas. Interment to follow at Reed Cemetery in Myra, Texas.
