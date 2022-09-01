Kenneth Gayle Hilger

Kenneth “Kenny” Gayle Hilger, 77, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was born in Denton, TX on August 31, 1944 to James Hilger and Sara Aline Hunsucker Hilger, both of whom preceded him in death along with his sisters, Charlene Faye ”Puggie” Nichol and Marion Marlene Hilger. Kenny married Lawanda Jan Murray on February 17, 1967 at the Ponder Baptist Church. Early on Kenny was employed as a lineman and a mechanic, then subsequently owned and operated Muffler Master shops in Denton, Plano, Sherman, and Durant, OK for the next 28 years. His later years were spent, in partnership with Bobby Neu, acquiring and managing rental properties.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jan Hilger, their children, Mark Harold Hilger of Flower Mound, his wife Janet, and Kristin Laurann Rodriguez of Denton and four grandchildren Kayla Hilger, Ethan Hilger, Jackson Rodriguez, and Noah Rodriguez. Other survivors include his brother Charles Ray Hilger of Ravenna, and brother-in-law, William Earl “Butch” Nichol of Denton. Devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to many, all were a special part of Kenny’s life, and he will be greatly missed.
A businessman of many diverse talents with a passion for succeeding in various hobbies ranging from fishing to competitive drag racing and shotgun or rifle events, Kenny was “hands on’ and “self-taught” whether it was building a business, drag racing cars, or converting a seated coach to a luxurious RV for their travels to events around the country. Telling Kenny that something couldn’t be done was not an option as he would find a way to make it happen or come up with a better plan. He belonged to the South-Central Bus Nuts Club, American Trapshooting Association, Texas Trapshooters Association, North Texas Shooters Association, and American Rimfire Association. Being the “horse trader” he was, Kenny also enjoyed buying and selling firearms, vehicles, etc. over the years. His quiet time was spent riding Champ, his favorite horse.
A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM at DeBerry Funeral Home, 2025 West Univerity Drive, Denton, TX. A Celebration of Life reception at the Women’s Club, 610 Oakland Sreet will follow until 6 PM.
Memorials can be made to the Texas Trapshooters Association Youth Scholarship Fund, Jerry O’Conner, Trustee, 907 South Main, Hereford, TX, 70045.
Honorary Pallbearers include: Jackson Rodriguez, Noah Rodriguez, Ethan Hilger, Max Neu,