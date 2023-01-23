Kenneth Ballom

Kenneth Tyrone Ballom died at age fifty-six after a valiant five-year battle against brain cancer. Ken was an education advocate who as a former Dean of Students at the University of North Texas, and later associate vice chancellor for the University of Illinois, worked tirelessly to encourage students to achieve and excel in their educational endeavors. Ken strived to advocate for students and asked of them to pursue excellence and demonstrate integrity.
The fourth son born to Eddie Ballom, an Air Force jet engine mechanic, and Ethel Jefferson Ballom, a community organizer, both of whom preceded him in death. From his parents, Ken learned leadership and responsibility, attributes which he demonstrated throughout his life. Ken was an exceptional scholar and athlete who valued teamwork, fairness, and diligence. In his lifetime he attained degrees from three universities and was most proud of his two surviving sons, Kenneth and Kendrick, and their accomplishments. He is also survived by the love of his life and mother of his sons, Consuelo V. Frederick Ballom as well as brothers, Adrian Ballom (TeCora), Edwin Ballom, Jeffrey Ballom, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
In Kenneth’s own words, “To my sons and other young folks, there really isn’t much difference between you and me, I just understand that it is my destiny to help you meet yours. Peace” Kenneth T. Ballom.
Please join us in A Celebration of Life for Kenneth at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 28, 2023.
Jade Ballroom (B), University Union
1155 Union Cir, Denton, TX 76203 (on the campus of the University of North Texas),