Kenda Camille (Jenkins) Reedy went to meet her Savior on September 6, 2022 in Denton, Texas.
She was born to Kenneth and Mareta (Dale) Jenkins on May 23, 1944 in Newport News, Virginia.
She grew up in Darrouzett, Texas, graduated from high school 1962 she then moved to Denton, Texas to attended Texas Woman’s University.
She remained in Denton and married Lee Roy Reedy June 22, 1963.
Kenda is survived by two sons and their wives, Kenneth Lee (Millie) Reedy and Scott Alan (Tonja) Reedy both of Denton, Texas.
5 Grandsons; James Bregg Reedy, Colton Scott Reedy, Jordan Alan Reedy, William Lee Reedy and Anthony Carson Reedy.
Kenda was employed at Moore Business Forms and RR Donnelley spanning 50 years.
Kenda was an avid reader and loved the arts. Denton was a perfect home. Kenda served anyone in need focusing her efforts on love and kindness.
She attended Bethel Temple Church and sang in the choir. She volunteered at Habitat for Humanity, Denton Parks and Recreation programs, Stream Clean, Eureka 2 Park and Ruth’s Room. Served in staff for The Southern Drag Boat Association 20 plus years.
In passing she willed herself to continue in service through medical science at University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth. Contributions can be made to Habitat for Humanity Denton County.
Kenda was a servant for the Lord, loved by many and cherished by all. We rejoice that her faith has become sight as she beholds her Lord and Savior.
A memorial service honoring Kenda will be at Denton Bible Church Chapel, Friday, September 23rd at 3 pm, 2300 E. University Dr, Denton, TX 76209.