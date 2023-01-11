Kelsey Danae Harris

She loved and served her God with ALL her heart, mind, and soul. Seeking Him out in All of her life’s challenges, questions, directions, and in the up bringing of her children. Kelsey would sacrifice anything to bring joy into her children’s lives. She loves them so dearly. She led each of them to the Lord and lived her life by example to show them the importance of building, growing, and maintaining a relationship with God. She was so proud that each of them received Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. Kelsey’s whole life was centered around her family and her trust in God. Kelsey would light up the room wherever she entered. She was truly beautiful inside and out. She never met a stranger and had such a giving heart. She loved people and people loved her. She touched so many lives in such a short time she was with us. Kelsey loved the outdoors and would take every opportunity to fish, hike, campout, or just go to the lake. If you asked her what gift she wanted for her birthday or Christmas, she would ask for some kind of tool she could use around her house, like a chainsaw or something. She would tackle most household jobs. Those of you that knew Kelsey, I would ask you what word comes to your mind when you think about her? Hold her in your hearts, always. Our hearts are broken, but we are confident by our faith in God that He will get us through her loss and that she is in Heaven with Jesus rejoicing with Him and her passing family and friends.
How do you spell - Love, beauty, compassion, kindness, purity, faithfulness, and caring- K E L S E Y
We love you for the daughter; mother, sister, and friend you were and will miss you dearly. May God keep you in his loving arms until we see you again in Heaven. We love you so much! Love Mama, Daddy, Dallas, Mechele, Tavion, Jonacee, and Skylin
Butterfly Kisses - Baby
Love Daddy
Survived by her son Tavion; daughters, Jonacee and Skylin of Krum, TX; her parents, Les and Linda Harris of Aubrey, TX; sister, Mechele Harris of Nocona Hills, TX; grandmother, Beverly Dye of Aubrey, TX; Niece Sayer Ixcoy of Enid, OK; nephews Leslie Krannawitter of Nocona Hills, TX and Seth and Lauren Harris of Enid, OK; aunts, uncles, cousins. Preceded in death by her brother Dallas Harris. Kelsey was and always will, be loved and remembered.
Funeral services will be held at 10AM, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at New Life First Baptist Church in Krum, Texas.