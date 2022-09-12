Kathleen Kirksey

On the night of September 8, 2022, Kathleen Ellen Kirksey passed away at her home in Justin, Texas, from a short, but difficult battle with cancer. Kathleen was born to James and Velma Wagoner in 1949. Starting at age 4, she spent her youth working on the family’s dairy farm in Modesto, California. She graduated from Ceres High School in 1967. At the age of 30, she met the love of her life, James Kirksey. They were married in October of 1979, and spent 43 wonderful years together. During that time, they welcomed 4 children into the world, loved 21 pets, and lived in 7 homes in 3 states.
Kathleen was an avid reader and gardener. She was happiest spending time with family and friends, and serving others, especially with food! She was well known for her sweet spirit, her sense of humor, and her ability to make others laugh and smile. Her faith was very important in her life, after converting to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with her husband shortly after their marriage. She served faithfully in many church callings, deeply touching the lives of all those who knew her. She joyfully volunteered her time every Tuesday working in the Temple for 10 years.
She is survived by her dear husband, James Kirksey; four children, Sandra Kirksey, Brent Kirksey, Sean Kirksey, and Leah (husband Burck) Berry; four grandchildren, Noah Kirksey, Charles Berry, Elizabeth Berry, and Otto Berry; and brother, Edward Wagoner.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Velma Wagoner; and sister, Sandy Leeper.
A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, September 16, 2022 at Dalton and Son Funeral Home, 1550 N. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville, TX 75067.
A public memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2509 Trophy Club Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262. Internment will follow for family and friends at The Old Hall Cemetery, 1200 McGee Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center, 602 E. Round Grove Road, Lewisville, TX 75077.