Karen Wanell Taylor, age 68, was a beautiful soul that passed away in the presence of family on November 1, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born to Maxie and Barbara Whitehead on January 26, 1954, and grew up in Cleburne, TX with her two sisters. Karen was always a free spirit who embraced her quirks and encouraged others to do the same. She graduated from Cleburne High School in 1972, where she played tennis and was named Miss CHS. She went on to the University of North Texas, in Denton, where she met her husband, Jeff, of over 45 years.
Karen was a fantastic artist who developed a passion for pottery in 2005. She created several one-of-a-kind treasures for her loved ones that were both unique and beautiful, just as she was. Some were even lucky enough to benefit from the joy she later found in quilting. No matter what she did she had a personal style that couldn’t help but shine through. She was an incredibly intelligent woman who had a love for knowledge and reading. She was a storm chaser, an arrowhead hunter and a bigfoot believer. Generosity was a natural part of her personality and she gave as much as she could to those around her. She loved the outdoors and could turn absolutely anything into an adventure.
The kindness and laughter she spread will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff Taylor, who always put her on a pedestal, her devoted children Trenton Taylor along with his wife, Molly Taylor; and Katelyn Tarlton along with her husband, Kevin Tarlton, and five adoring grandchildren that will forever miss their Grandma Tootsie, Hannah and Hank Taylor and Knox, Koda and Kanyon Tarlton. She is also survived by her two loving sisters, Netha Thompson and Tina Marshall, and many relatives including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 10:30am in the Chapel of The Village Church Denton located at 1106 W. Oak Street, Denton, TX 76201.