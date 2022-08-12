Judy Lynne Wolken, who lived an extraordinary life full of love and adventure, died on August 10, 2022, at home in Argyle surrounded by family.
Judy was born on May 25, 1945, in Prestwick, Scotland, to Margaret and E.J. Pierce. E.J. was stationed in Scotland in a posting with the U.S. Air Transport Command (U.S. Air Force).
Soon after WWII ended, the new family traveled to Texas, where Judy grew up along with her four younger siblings. She attended Dallas schools and East Texas State College, now Texas A&M Commerce.
From an early age, Judy loved horses and horseback riding, and was a founding member of the trail-riding group, North Dallas Saddle Tramps.
Judy is remembered by generations of horse lovers thanks to her role as owner of Copper Fox Stables in Carrollton.
Judy began a career in October 1989 with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, exemplifying the agency’s mission to help people before, during and after disasters. Most of her time with FEMA was in the position of Program Specialist and Supervisor.
She helped people with disasters including the 1989 San Francisco earthquake, Midwest floods, hurricanes in Puerto Rico and the 1994 Northridge earthquake in the Los Angeles area.
She retired from FEMA after more than 20 years of public service.
Anyone who knew Judy was enchanted by her wide-ranging knowledge of just about any subject, which made her a first pick for Trivial Pursuit teams! Her sister Carol calls her a “human Google” before the Internet was even invented! She loved all history, books, old Dell and Gold Key comic books, collectibles like Breyer Horses and owl figurines and so much more.
In other words, Judy found something of interest in everyone she knew and everywhere she went.
She also had her fans in the services overseas, because Judy would send care packages of toys, snacks, coloring books and crayons that were a big hit with the soldiers stationed far from home.
Judy is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Wolken, and the couple’s two children, Sheila Wolken Newton of Allen and Douglas Scott Wolken of Denton, son-in-law Rodney Newton and grandchildren Ashley Newton and Taylor Newton of Princeton, Texas; and her siblings Sheila Flanagan of Mountain Springs, Texas; Carol Vanover of Justin, Texas; Ian Pierce of Dallas; and David Pierce of Reagan, Texas. She is also survived by her beloved cousins Jeanne Marie Cline and Johnny Cline of South Dakota and Vick Haak of Austin. She was preceded in death by her parents and cousin Mary Beth Wilmes.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that you subscribe to your local newspaper – she loved print newspapers – and to take a moment to send a letter or postcard/card to a friend, to someone in a nursing home, and to be kind to your family, friends and coworkers, because those are the things Judy would do.
A memorial service for Judy will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, at Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors,
2025 West University, Denton, TX 76201