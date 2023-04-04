Michael Jordan Barksdale, 41, of Denton passed away on April 1, 2023 at home. He was born on July 4, 1981 in Denton. Knowing Jordan was like being in the presence of a firework. He lit up any space he occupied, and made his presence known with his loud contagious laugh. He loved his family and friends with an immeasurable intensity. Jordan was the life of the party. He loved music, and he loved to sing and dance...no matter where he was. Jordan was artistic, creative, and so full of life. He loved cooking and spending time with friends and family. He leaves behind a legacy of love for all who crossed his path.
He is survived by his mother, Kem Green of Granbury, Texas, father, James Barksdale of Denton, MeeMaw, Calvia Barksdale, Granny, Margaret Jordan, Sisters, Lauren Anderson and her husband Matt of Denton, Kristen Harris and husband Jason of Montana, brothers, Tanner Green and wife Morgan of Granbury, Texas, and Hayden Green and wife Katy of Granbury, Texas. aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, and Doc.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert “Bo” Barksdale, and his PawPaw James Barksdale.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 1-2PM in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will follow at 2PM.