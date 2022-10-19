Johnny Earl Glendinning, 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Whitesboro, Texas, on October 16, 2022. Johnny was born on April 28, 1946, in Caddo, Oklahoma to William Arthur and Mary Virginia (Herod) Glendinning. John married Geraldine Capehart on July 1, 1965, in Gainesville, Texas. He began his early career driving trucks for companies such as Joe Brown and Bacon Transport and that was his true passion. He also worked with his father-in-law, Albert, at the sale barn for many years. He enjoyed many jobs in his life, such as roofing sales and warehouse foreman for Dallas-Ft Worth and Ft. Worth Roofing but finished out his career driving a truck. John’s love for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was apparent in all the times he was there for them. He also loved spending time with his one true love, Geraldine, who he enjoyed long drives with and watching their beloved OU Sooners. He would not shy away however, from talking about his favorite pro football teams, the Washington Redskins and Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed westerns and action movies.
John is survived by his son: Steve Glendinning, of Kaufman County, Tx; daughter: Kim Glendinning Parker, of Tioga, Tx; granddaughter, Shelby Shipley and husband, Aaron, of Denton, TX; grandson, Brett Parker and wife, Caitlin, of Collinsville, Tx; granddaughter, Kaylee Parker, of Austin, Tx; three great grandchildren, Nolan Shipley, Waylon Parker and William Parker, and numerous nieces and nephews who called him Uncle Johnny.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Geraldine Glendinning, parents William Arthur and Mary Virginia and six brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Funeral service will be Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Watts Memorial Chapel, Madill, Oklahoma. Brad Wilkerson will officiate the Watts Funeral Home, Kingston, Oklahoma. Interment will be at the Powell Cemetery, Powell, Oklahoma. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers include Brett Parker, Darrell Parker, Charlie Wayne Rushing, Steve Gandy, Jeff Persful and Aaron Shipley.