Johnie Bob Hendrix passed peacefully at his home in Denton, TX on June 24, 2023 after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 79 years old. He was married to Becci Lynn (Williams) Hendrix for 26 years.
John was born on October 30, 1943 in Franklin, MO to James William (Bill) and Ruby Cathern (Robb) Hendrix.
John graduated from Laura Speed Elliott HS (Boonville, MO) in 1961 and was a founding member of the original science club at LSEHS. Voted Back of the Year for the 1960-61 football season. He was captain of the Boonville Pirate football team.
John attended Central Missouri State University, University of Maryland, Western New Mexico University and Palm Beach College.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963 serving in the HQ & HQ Co 1st Airborne Brigade, 8th Infantry Division. John graduated as one of two Honor Students at the United States Army Airborne School (Jump School). While in the U.S. Army he attended Advanced Individual Training, U.S. Army Infantry School, NCO Academy and studied Uniform Code of Military Justice. He considered it a privilege and honor to serve.
After the military he spent 30 years in publishing and 20 years in management and retired in 2007.
John loved taking care of the pets in the household. Harper, Rosie, Baxter, Pearl and Jack were all lovingly cared for. He also enjoyed doing yard work. He was an avid reader, consuming 150-200 books per year.
John is survived by his wife, Becci; his sons Benson James Hendrix (Mary Bartsch) and Nathan Douglas Hendrix, of Albuquerque, NM; step-daughters, Amber Nicole Walters and Kirstyn Renee Walters of Denton.
Also, survived by sisters, Joan Andrews of Boonville, MO and Sue Luttrell of Quincy, IL and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Shelby Douglas Hendrix and sisters, Cathern Rose Miller and Wilma Jane Montgomery.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Missouri at a later date.