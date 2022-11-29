John William Ferguson, 74, of Denton passed away Saturday morning, November 12, 2022, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to William and Freda Johnson Ferguson. After he graduated from high school, he joined the US Army in January of 1967 and after training in Hawk missiles at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL , he was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam era, being honorably discharged in January of 1970.
He married Anita Canale on March 19, 1971, in Chicago, IL. They relocated to Denton in 1979. John was employed by Andrew Corporation where he was an electrical engineer for 28 years. They are members of the First United Methodist Church of Denton.
He coached young girls in Upward basketball at the First Baptist Church for several years. He enjoyed golf and was an avid basketball player until the age of 70.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:00 am in Cole Chapel of the First United Methodist Church with visitation at the church between 9:00 and 10:00. Pastor Don Lee will officiate the service. John will be laid to rest at the Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery following the memorial service.
John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Anita C. Ferguson , sister Lynne Genich, husband Mark, nephew Payton Guza, wife Therese, two great-nephews, Ashton and Preston Guza, many cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.