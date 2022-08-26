Age 78, died on August 12, 2022 after an extended battle with multiple health issues. John was born on January 3, 1944 in Arlington, Texas to Weldon and Margaret Brewster. John grew up in Arlington and was a 1961 graduate of Arlington High School where he played clarinet in the band. John started college at the University of Texas at Arlington, where his father taught, and then followed in the footsteps of his parents and grandfather by transferring to the University of Texas at Austin where he earned a degree in history in 1966. While living in Austin, he married his high school friend and the love of his life, Pamela Crittenden, and they had their first child, John Weldon Brewster, Jr.
After earning his degree from the University of Texas, John and Pam moved to Baton Rouge, where John earned a Masters of Library Science from Louisiana State University. After graduate school, John and his young family moved to Washington, D.C., where he worked for the Library of Congress. Their oldest daughter Anne was born in Arlington, Virginia, but they missed Texas and moved shortly after her birth to Denton. John worked as a Special Collections Librarian and professor for North Texas State University (now known as the University of North Texas). John and Pam enjoyed many wonderful years living in Denton and raising their children, including Betsi, the youngest, who was born in Denton.
The opportunity arose for John to become the Head Research Librarian for a major bank in Dallas, so the family moved to Dallas for several years followed by another move to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Pam and John had spent their honeymoon in Santa Fe, and John told Pam that he hoped she liked it because he wanted to live there some day. It was a dream they shared, and they loved their time living in Santa Fe. John worked for the State of New Mexico Library System and helped computerize the catalog system and overhaul the books on tape system for special needs patrons. John was able to extend service to many Native American residents of New Mexico by making sure that native languages were used and that important information was recorded. He also provided solar batteries for use in remote areas.
While living in Santa Fe, John was active in the Lion’s Club. He worked with the mobile eye exam truck, placed flags on veteran’s graves and helped with other programs that assisted the blind. He was recognized as a “Melvin Jones Fellow” for dedicated service. John and Pam enjoyed attending the Balloon Fiesta every year and were devout members of the St. Francis Cathedral community. John loved being in the Santa Fe National Forest and watching the beautiful sunsets.
John was recruited by the Braille Institute in Los Angeles, California to modernize their books on tape system, so John and Pam left their beloved Santa Fe and moved to Los Angeles with the added bonus that they now had three grandchildren in the LA area. John loved being Poppa to Hunter, Parker and Delaney. Each of John’s grandchildren had a different day after school that he picked them up and went straight to their favorite snack shop. He loved going to Dodger games, traveling around California, sailing in San Diego and long weekends with Pam and a grandkid in tow. He was there for all the milestones including birthdays, graduations, and in March, the first wedding of a grandchild, Parker and Alexis.
In 2015, John and Pam moved back to their Texas roots to a beautiful property in the Texas Hill Country. He bought a pick-up truck and loved treks to BBQ joints around Austin, exploring the LBJ Ranch with the beautiful wildflowers and going to Luckenbach to chat with the locals. John and Pam loved to travel and spent their later years visiting Paris, England, Ireland, Alaska, Hawaii and many other destinations.
John was a kind and loving person. He was intelligent, caring, thoughtful and quietly funny as hell. He loved Pam more than life itself. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Pamela Dianne Crittenden Brewster, and his children John Weldon Brewster, Jr. and wife Renee, Anne Brewster Stodghill and husband Steve, and Elizabeth “Betsi” Leigh Brewster Flores and husband David. He is also survived by his four grandchildren Hunter Brewster, Parker Smith-Flores and wife Alexis, Delaney Flores and Dash Stodghill.
A private celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.