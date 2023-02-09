September 14, 1949 - January 30, 2023 John Steger was born September 14, 1949, in Dallas, Texas, to Dorothy and Tom Steger. Growing up he was active in the Boy Scouts, making it to Eagle Scout in 1964. John graduated from Sunset High School in Dallas in 1967. After his high school graduation and a year in college, John served in the U.S. Army for two years. Upon his discharge he attended what is now the University of North Texas and earned a degree in business, graduating in 1975. John served the City of Denton in the Fire department for 32 years, reaching the rank of captain. While with the Fire department, he was chairman of the Fire department pension fund and under his stewardship the fund grew substantially. John also worked hard to ensure that fire fighters’ widows would receive generous benefits from the fund. He retired from the department in the fall of 2013. John is survived by his wife, Linda, whom he married in August of 1980. He is also survived by a son, William Steger (28), and three brothers, Tom (Julie), David (Anne), and Bob. A memorial service for John will be held Saturday, February 11, at 1:00 pm at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 300 W Oak Street in Denton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Salvation Army or a charity of the donor’s choice.