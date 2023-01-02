John Paul Eddy was born to Paul and Berneice Eddy on January 18, 1932 in Glencoe, Minnesota. John grew up in nearby Howard Lake. His family lived next door to his grandparent’s home and their farm, the Howard Lake Nursery, which his father helped manage. As a teenager, John studied, played basketball, and worked for his family at their newly established Paul Eddy & Sons Nursery. After high school, he attended and played basketball at Hamline University before transferring to the University of Minnesota and earning a degree in landscape architecture. Rather than return to work on the family farm, John began a quest to travel the globe. With financial help from his grandmother, he journeyed by ship to a Methodist mission on the island of Mindanao in the Philippines, where he organized tree planting for a new agriculture education center. His time there was cut short by malaria, and he returned home to Howard Lake. When he regained his heath, he enrolled at the Garrett Theological Seminary at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. He interned with the Methodist Student Movement at Penn State University, where he met his future wife Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Hobe. After Betty graduated in 1958, they married in her hometown of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, and moved to Evanston where they both continued their studies. They worked in several rural Methodist churches in Illinois before becoming campus ministers with the Wesley Foundation at Mankato State College in Minnesota. Like many people of faith at the time, they became involved in the U.S. Civil Rights Movement. They served as visiting campus pastors at Rust College, a historically Black college in Mississippi, and hosted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for a training in nonviolent activism at their church. Their first child, Mark, was born in 1963, the week of the March on Washington in which John participated. Tragically John’s 16-year-old brother Stanley died that week while working on a landscaping job for the nursery. Stan’s death had a profound impact on the entire family. To honor his love of the outdoors, the family donated land to the county to seed the Stanley Eddy Regional Park Reserve. At almost 1,000 acres, it is the largest public park in Wright County and a popular hiking and cross-country skiing destination. By 1965, John had decided to pursue a career in higher education. He enrolled in doctoral studies at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where his daughter Merri was born in 1967. After earning his PhD, John held professorships at Johnson State College in Vermont, New Mexico Tech in Socorro, as well as an educational fellowship at NASA in Huntsville, Alabama before accepting a position at Loyola University in Chicago. The family returned to live in Evanston, where son Matthew was born in 1972 and son Michael in 1974. In 1979, John took a professorship in the College of Education at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. During his academic career, John was a prolific writer and speaker. He mentored numerous doctoral students, many of whom were international students. He was an early member of the International Educators for World Peace, an affiliate of the United Nations (UN). He helped lead a project in Chicago to resettle and support refugees from the Vietnam War. He ultimately did travel much of the world, first with a delegation organized by the UN, and later to attend professional conferences and visit former students in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Pacific Islands, and across the US. He retired in 2000 and spent the rest of his life enjoying time with his family and engaging in civic pursuits in Denton, including hosting a public access TV show, running for local office, serving a rural United Methodist Church, and participating in the work of the Salvation Army. John passed away on December 6, 2022 after a brief illness. John is preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by beloved wife Betty; their four children and their families, including 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and Betty’s brother and wife and their two children and families. A public memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on January 7, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Denton. John’s ashes will be buried in Howard Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John’s name to the Salvation Army, VNA Hospice, United Methodist Missions, or Heifer International Tree Planting.