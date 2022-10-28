John Neal Roper, 88 of Bowie, TX passed away, Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 31st, at the Old Country Church in Bowie, with Pastor Chuck Jestis officiating.
Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 30th, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
John Neal Roper was born November 21,1933 in Dumont, TX, but has called Bowie his home for many years. On January 12, 2013, John married Clementene Dill Barker. He worked as a Marble layer and created beautiful work with marble, tile and wood all over Montague, Cook and Denton counties. He attended The Old Country Church in Bowie, Texas.
His greatest accomplishments on this earth were in his humorous stories, his witty smile and the kindness of his heart. John was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
He will live forever in the hearts of many and be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents George T. and Alice Roper; previous wife, Ann Roper; brothers, Homer and Arlen; sisters, Lois and Rose; children, Ricky Dean, Debra K. Roper and Marvin Horton.
John is survived by his wife Clementene Roper; children, Mary Sue Harris and husband Robin, Ginger Cade, Karen Adams, and Kathy Weaver; Numerous Grandchildren; Great-Grand-children and extended family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, Texas.